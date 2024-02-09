Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With New Orleans laying a single point and the total sitting at 235.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup? Tip-off from crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

543 New Orleans Pelicans (-1) at 544 Los Angeles Lakers (+1); o/u 235.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Pelicans vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williamson Questionable to face Lakers

Zion Williamson (left foot bone contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (right calf contusion) are questionable to play against the Lakers on Friday. Zion is a regular on the injury report, and if he has to miss this game, Trey Murphy III will likely move into the starting unit in his place. Valanciunas exited early from Wednesday’s game, which allowed Larry Nance Jr. to start the second half in his place. If JV remains out, Nance would likely get the starting nod at center.

Christie Leaves Early vs. Nuggets

Max Christie (right ankle sprain) will not return to Thursday’s game against Denver. Christie started this game in place of the injured D’Angelo Russell, and Taurean Prince, who had 13 points in 16 minutes in the first half, will start the third quarter in his place. This is a larger starting unit for the Lakers, but they simply don’t have the guard depth to use someone else.

Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 5-0 in Lakers last 5 games as a favorite

Under is 4-1 in Pelicans last 5 overall

Over is 8-2 in Lakers last 10 overall

Under is 4-0 in Pelicans last 4 road games

Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 road games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall and have covered in eight out of their last 11 road games versus a team with a winning home record. On the other side, the Lakers are just 1-0 against the spread in their last 10 games playing on zero rest and are 3-8 against the number in their last 11 home games versus an opponent with a winning road record.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -1