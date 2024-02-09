Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Pelicans at Lakers

    With New Orleans laying a single point and the total sitting at 235.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup? Tip-off from crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 New Orleans Pelicans (-1) at 544 Los Angeles Lakers (+1); o/u 235.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: NBA TV

    Pelicans vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Williamson Questionable to face Lakers

    Zion Williamson (left foot bone contusion) and Jonas Valanciunas (right calf contusion) are questionable to play against the Lakers on Friday. Zion is a regular on the injury report, and if he has to miss this game, Trey Murphy III will likely move into the starting unit in his place. Valanciunas exited early from Wednesday’s game, which allowed Larry Nance Jr. to start the second half in his place. If JV remains out, Nance would likely get the starting nod at center.

    Christie Leaves Early vs. Nuggets

    Max Christie (right ankle sprain) will not return to Thursday’s game against Denver. Christie started this game in place of the injured D’Angelo Russell, and Taurean Prince, who had 13 points in 16 minutes in the first half, will start the third quarter in his place. This is a larger starting unit for the Lakers, but they simply don’t have the guard depth to use someone else.

    Over is 5-0 in Lakers last 5 games as a favorite

    Under is 4-1 in Pelicans last 5 overall

    Over is 8-2 in Lakers last 10 overall

    Under is 4-0 in Pelicans last 4 road games

    Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 road games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games overall and have covered in eight out of their last 11 road games versus a team with a winning home record. On the other side, the Lakers are just 1-0 against the spread in their last 10 games playing on zero rest and are 3-8 against the number in their last 11 home games versus an opponent with a winning road record.

    Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -1

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com