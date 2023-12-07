Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers both head to Las Vegas to face each other on Thursday night at 9:00 PM ET on TNT and TruTV in the semifinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Pelicans cover the 1.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Check out our Pelicans vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 12-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-8-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-12 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

503 New Orleans Pelicans (+1.5) vs. 504 Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5); o/u 229.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT and TruTV

Pelicans vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans forward Matt Ryan won’t play against the Lakers in Las Vegas on Thursday. He has a right calf strain. Ryan is having a nice season this year as he’s averaging 9.3 points and 2.5 made three-pointers per game in 22.9 minutes per contest. He’s primarily come off the bench for the Pelicans this season.

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. won’t be able to suit up against his former team on Thursday. Nance is dealing with a right rib fracture and will likely be out for at least another month. Nance is averaging 3.5 points per game in 15.1 minutes per contest for New Orleans in 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent won’t play in his team’s game against the Pelicans on Thursday as he works his way back from a left knee effusion. Vincent is averaging 6.0 points per game in four contests for Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles power forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Anthony Davis (groin/hip) are both probable to play on Thursday. Davis is averaging 23 points and 12.6 rebounds per game on the campaign.

Lakers small forward LeBron James is officially listed as questionable with a left calf contusion, but that designation is largely precautionary. James has only missed one game this season and should be all-systems-go for tipoff on Thursday.

Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 2-6 ATS in neutral site games since the start of the 2017 season.

Los Angeles is 28-26 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

New Orleans is 54-61-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Los Angeles is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 13-9 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The under is 12-10 in New Orleans’ games this season.

Pelicans vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

I really like the Lakers in this spot. L.A. has a unique offense. The Lakers don’t shoot well from three (33.5%, 29th in the league), but they make up for it in other ways. The Lakers are 7th in the league in two-point shooting percentage at 55.8%, and they are 7th in the NBA in team free throws made per 100 possessions with 18.93. The tournament atmosphere in Las Vegas seems like an ideal setting for the Lakers’ big three (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves) to really shine, and I think they will. I’m laying the points with the Lakers in Sin City on Thursday.

Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -1.5