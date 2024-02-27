Pelicans vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is New Orleans a safe bet in Tuesday night’s Pelicans vs. Knicks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play when these two teams square off at Madison Square Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 New Orleans Pelicans (-2.5) at 512 New York Knicks (+2.5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Pelicans vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New Orleans

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 76erss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williamson Questionable to Face Knicks

Zion Williamson (left foot contusion) and CJ McCollum (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play on Tuesday against the Knicks. Both players are typically starters, so their potential absences would open up a ton of minutes. On Sunday, McCollum was out, which allowed Zion to take over the point guard duties. Trey Murphy joined the starting unit in place of McCollum. However, McCollum logged a full practice.

DiVincenzo Scores 21 Points vs. Pistons

Donte DiVincenzo finished Monday’s 113-111 win over Detroit with 21 points (8-of-13 FGs), three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and five 3-pointers in 32 minutes. DiVincenzo continues flourishing as the Knicks play without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby. Counting Monday, he has scored at least 21 points in eight of his last 11 games, providing top 20 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats over the past month. DiVincenzo is rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues, and that number should increase as Randle and Anunoby remain without a concrete timeline for return. The Knicks play three more games during Week 18, beginning with the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Pelicans vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Under is 21-6 in Knicks last 27 overall

Under is 13-3 in Knicks last 16 home games

Over is 22-8 in Pelicans last 30 games as a road favorite of 0.5-4.5

Under is 6-1 in Pelicans last 7 road games

Pelicans vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Knicks are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are winless against the number in their last five home games and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games as an underdog. New York is also 10-21 against the spread in their last 31 home games when facing an opponent with a winning road record and are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning record.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS -2.5