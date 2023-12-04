Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Pelicans cover the 4-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Pelicans vs. Kings betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 11-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-8-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 11-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-8 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

557 New Orleans Pelicans (+4) at 558 Sacramento Kings (-4); o/u 235.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, December 4, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT

Pelicans vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans forwards Matt Ryan (elbow) and Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) will both sit out Monday night’s road game against the Kings. Ryan is averaging 9.3 points per game this season while Nance is averaging 3.5 points per game. Naji Marshall and James Robinson-Earl could see more playing time due to Ryan and Nance’s absence.

Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum is probable to play on Monday as he manages a lung injury. McCollum is third on the club in scoring with 21.1 points per game on the campaign.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings center Alex Len will miss Monday’s game and likely several contests after that with a moderate high ankle sprain. Len was averaging 2.5 points per game this season. Javale McGee and Kessler Edwards should see increased run in his absence.

Sacramento point guard Davion Mitchell is probable to play on Monday with an illness after missing the club’s previous game. Mitchell is averaging 5.1 points per game in 16.9 minutes per contest for the Kings in 2023.

Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-5-1 ATS as the road team this year.

Sacramento is 6-4 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Sacramento is 6-4 ATS after a win this season.

The Kings are 7-5 ATS in non-division games this year.

The under is 56-48 in New Orleans’ games since the start of last season.

The under is 12-9 in the Pelicans’ games this season.

The over is 10-8 in Sacramento’s games this year.

Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Both of these teams had games on Saturday, but their travel situations were quite different. New Orleans lost in Chicago on Saturday night 124-118 and they’ll be taking the floor across the country in Sacramento less than 48 hours later. The Kings beat Denver at home 123-117 on Saturday night, and they’ll face the Pelicans in the fourth game of a five-game homestand. Sacramento should be the fresher club.

The Kings have been great at home since 2022. Sacramento is 33-19-1 ATS at home since the start of last season, a figure that ranks second in the league during that span. The Kings are also 25-13 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last year; that’s the fourth-best mark in the league over that stretch. I like the Kings at home and think they get some payback for their two losses against the Pelicans last month. I’m laying the points with Sacramento on Monday night.

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -4