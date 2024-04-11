Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New Orleans Pelicans head to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Pelicans cover the 1-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pelicans vs. Kings betting prediction.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 47-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-36-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 45-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-38-1 ATS this season.

Pelicans vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

551 New Orleans Pelicans (+1) at 552 Sacramento Kings (-1); o/u 218.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT

Pelicans vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram won’t play against the Kings on Thursday night. He’s nursing a bone contusion in his left knee. Ingram is second on the team in scoring with 20.9 points per game and first on the team in assists with 5.8 dimes per game this season.

New Orleans small forward Naji Marshall is questionable for Thursday’s road clash with Sacramento due to a right shoulder injury. Marshall is averaging 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 19.3 minutes per contest this year.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guards Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) will both miss Thursday’s clash with the Pelicans. Huerter will be out for the rest of the season while Monk might be able to return next month. Huerter was putting up 10.2 points per game and Monk was averaging 15.4 points per game before getting injured. The Kings have elevated Keon Ellis to the starting lineup with both Huerter and Monk out of commission.

Sacramento small forward Keegan Murray is questionable for Thursday’s game with left calf soreness. Murray is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 74 starts for the Kings in 2024.

Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New Orleans is 21-25 ATS after a win this season.

Sacramento is 21-12 ATS after a loss this season.

Sacramento is 26-21 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Pelicans vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

New Orleans has been all over the map of late. In their last 10 games, the Pelicans have a pair of two-game winning streaks sandwiched around a four-game losing streak. New Orleans is 5-5 straight up but just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. The Pels have wins over the Bucks and Suns during that stretch, but outright home losses to the Spurs and Magic as well. I don’t trust them in a big road spot with playoff implications on Thursday.

Sacramento has more to gain in this game. The Kings are currently slotted to be in the play-in if the season ended today, but they are only 2 games back of the Pelicans who hold the #6 seed in the West as of this writing. The Kings can kill two birds with one stone with a win here, and I think that’s exactly what they do. I like Sacramento to win and cover this game at home on Thursday night.

Pelicans vs. Kings Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -1