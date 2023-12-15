Close Menu
    Pelicans vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Pelicans vs. Hornets

    With Charlotte listed as a 7.5-point home underdog and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Pelicans vs. Hornets matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    539 New Orleans Pelicans (-7.5) at 540 Charlotte Hornets (+7.5); o/u 231.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

    Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

    Pelicans vs. Hornets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Pelicans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS Spin

    Zion Williamson (left ankle sprain) is questionable to play against Charlotte on Friday. Zion missed their game on Wednesday, which allowed Dyson Daniels to start. He only ended up playing 16 minutes and didn’t provide much value. Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall ended up seeing extra minutes off the bench, and both should receive a fantasy boost from the increased role.

    Charlotte Hornets DFS Spin

    PJ Washington (left shoulder injury) is questionable to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Washington exited early from their last game, which opened up extra minutes for Nick Richards and JT Thor. Richards will be the starting center with Mark Williams expected to miss another game, so Thor will fill out the backup power forward minutes. However, if Washington is out, there won’t be a great backup center option, which means that Richards will be forced to play big minutes.

    New Orleans is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Charlotte

    New Orleans is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Charlotte

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Charlotte’s last 6 games when playing at home against New Orleans

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Charlotte’s last 6 games at home

    Pelicans vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

    Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Hornets and have covered in 11 out of their last 15 games overall. On the other side, the Hornets are just 3-10-1 against the spread in their last 14 home games against the Pelicans and are winless at the betting window in their last seven home contests versus New Orleans.

    Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELCIANS -7.5

