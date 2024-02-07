Pelicans vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pelicans vs. Clippers matchup will the second of ESPN’s doubleheader on Wednesday night in the NBA. With the Clippers laying 6.5 and the total sitting at 234.5, what’s the smart play in tonight’s 10:00 p.m. ET matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 New Orleans Pelicans (+6.5) at 512 Los Angeles Clippers (-6.5); o/u 234.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Pelicans vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Backing L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Williamson Questionable to face Clippers

Zion Williamson (left foot bone contusion) and Naji Marshall (back spasms) are questionable to play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Zion is a regular on the injury report, but Marshall hasn’t been there much recently. If they end up missing this game, Trey Murphy III would benefit from a move into the starting unit and extended minutes. Jordan Hawkins would likely also see extra time off the bench.

Kawhi Scores Game-High 36 Points

Kawhi Leonard finished Monday’s win over Atlanta with a game-high 36 points to go with five assists, two rebounds, a steal, a block and five three-pointers. Make that six in a row with at least 25 for Leonard, who has been absolutely cooking as of late. In those six games, he’s gone for at least 30 points four times and stuffed the stat sheet with big rebound totals and elite defensive contributions.

All-around stat lines are nothing new for Leonard, as he ranks in the top 5 in per-game fantasy value because of them. After seven games on the road, the Clippers head home to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. Leonard has averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 triples in two matchups with the Pels this season.

Pelicans vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Pelicans are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games as an underdog

Clippers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite

Pelicans are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog

Clippers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Pelicans vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Clippers’ last seven games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game, is 5-2 in their last seven games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the under is 19-8 in the Pelicans’ last 27 games as a road underdog, is 4-1 in their last five games as an underdog and is 35-16 in their last 51 games following an ATS win.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: UNDER 234.5