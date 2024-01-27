Pelicans vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Milwaukee a sound play as a 5-point favorite in Saturday night’s Pelicans vs. Bucks matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board when these two teams square off at Fiserv Forum?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

513 New Orleans Pelicans (+5) at 514 Milwaukee Bucks (-5); o/u 241

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Pelicans vs. Bucks: Public Bettors Love Milwaukee as a Home Fave

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

McCollum Struggled in loss to Thunder

CJ McCollum struggled with his shot on Friday and finished with 12 points (4-of-15 FGs), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two 3-pointers in a 107-83 loss to the Thunder. McCollum may have provided a well-rounded line in this game, but he really struggled with his shot. He scored 33 points in a game that the team scored 153 points on Tuesday, but none of that offensive production carried over to this game.

Their 83 points were tied for the third-fewest points scored in a game this season, while their 153 scored on Tuesday was the fourth-highest scoring game this season. It has been an inconsistent season for the Pelicans, but if the pattern holds, they should play better against the Bucks on Saturday. McCollum has provided second round value this season, so he should be able to bounce back.

Antetokounmpo Tallies 22 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo (back spasms) played 35 minutes in Friday’s 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers, tallying 22 points (9-of-13 FGs, 4-of-9 FTs), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Giannis being able to play 35 minutes after initially being questionable is encouraging, and he finished one assist shy of a triple-double. Antetokounmpo was also responsible for six turnovers, the most for him in a game since December 17 (six vs. Houston). The biggest issue for him in 8-cat formats has been foul shooting, with Giannis making just 58.8% of his attempts over the past two weeks, and Friday’s 4-of-9 effort doesn’t help. Milwaukee is back in action on Saturday as the Pelicans visit Fiserv Forum.

Pelicans vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Over is 37-18 in Bucks last 55 games as a favorite

Under is 17-7 in Pelicans last 24 games as a road underdog

Over is 6-2 in Pelicans last 8 road games

Under is 4-1 in Bucks last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 10 points

Pelicans vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take New Orleans. The Pelicans are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight road games, are 18-7-1 against the number in their last 26 games following an ATS loss and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games following a loss. On the other side, the Bucks are just 2-7 against the spread in their last nine home games, are 1-6 against the number in their last seven games overall and are 2-10 at the betting window in their last 12 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Pelicans vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: OVER 241