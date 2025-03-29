Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction: Can Oklahoma City Continue Win Streak?

The Indiana Pacers head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Saturday night. Indiana is coming off of a win and currently sits with a 43-30 record. Oklahoma City has won 8 straight games and are currently 61-12 on the season. They are currently 9 point home favorites with this Pacers vs. Thunder matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers (+9) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-9) o/u 241

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FDIN/FDOK

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Thunder

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Oklahoma City. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have won 8 of their last 10 games. The latest was a 162-109 blowout over the Washington Wizards. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 29 points, including 7 of 10 from three point land. Myles Turner followed him up with 17 points. Indiana finished 64% from the field and 57.4% from three.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have won 15 of their last 16 games. The latest was a 125-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 37 points on 15 of 25 shooting from the field. Jalen Williams added 20 points and Isaiah Hartenstein had a 18 point 11 rebound double-double. Chet Holmgren had a rough night, going just 2-9 from the field.

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Indiana’s last 5 games

Oklahoma City is 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 3-0 in Oklahoma City’s last 3 games

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction:

I like the Thunder to cover the spread in this matchup on Saturday night. The Pacers just went off for franchise records against Washington and they are due for a pull back. They have struggled to cover lately going just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. On the road this season they are 17-21 ATS. Tyrese Haliburton’s stats also pretty drastically decrease on the road. Now they take on the Thunder who have covered in 8 straight games, and are the second best team in the league with a 23-11-2 ATS record at home.

Pacers vs. Thunder Prediction: Thunder -9