Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Pacers vs. Thunder

    With the point spread sitting at 6.5 points and the total at 238.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    549 Indiana Pacers (+6.5) at 550 Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5); o/u 238.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

    Pacers vs. Thunder: Public Bettors Backing Dog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Siakam Tallies 20 Points vs. Orlando

    Pascal Siakam shot 6-of-14 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line in Sunday’s win over Orlando, tallying 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes. Siakam joined Tyrese Haliburton as a 20-point scorer on Sunday, leading six Pacers in double figures. Spicy P has scored at least 20 in five of his last seven games while providing 6th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats. Usage has not been a concern for Siakam since he joined the Pacers, but Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) being ruled out for the remainder of the season could give him a slight boost. Another player who could benefit is Obi Toppin, who played 25 minutes and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one steal, one block, and one 3-pointer. He’s worth adding to watch lists ahead of the Pacers’ three-game Week 20.

    SGA Nets 23 Points in win vs. Memphis

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished Sunday’s 124-93 win over Memphis with 23 points (8-of-14 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), two rebounds, six assists, and five 3-pointers in 27 minutes. With the Thunder blowing Sunday’s game open before halftime, there was no need for Gilgeous-Alexander to play during the fourth quarter. What qualifies as an excellent stat line for many players was a modest one for SGA, whose five 3-pointers were the most in a game for him this season. Over the past month, Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 1.8 3-pointers per game, making them at a 47.9% clip. That was the one area of perceived weakness in his game entering the season, and SGA is progressing at an impressive rate. He will merit serious consideration in redraft leagues to be selected first overall in the fall.

    Thunder are 21-8 ATS in their last 29 home games

    Pacers are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win

    Thunder are 35-16-1 ATS in their last 52 games as a home favorite

    Pacers are 12-5-2 ATS in their last 19 games as an underdog

    Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Thunder’s last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 8-0 in their last eight games versus an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the under is 19-7 in the Pacers’ last 26 road games, is 5-1 in their last six games overall and is 4-0 in their last four games when facing n opponent with a winning record.

    Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: UNDER 238.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com