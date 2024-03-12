Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 6.5 points and the total at 238.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Indiana Pacers (+6.5) at 550 Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5); o/u 238.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Pacers vs. Thunder: Public Bettors Backing Dog

Siakam Tallies 20 Points vs. Orlando

Pascal Siakam shot 6-of-14 from the field and 7-of-9 from the foul line in Sunday’s win over Orlando, tallying 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes. Siakam joined Tyrese Haliburton as a 20-point scorer on Sunday, leading six Pacers in double figures. Spicy P has scored at least 20 in five of his last seven games while providing 6th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats. Usage has not been a concern for Siakam since he joined the Pacers, but Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) being ruled out for the remainder of the season could give him a slight boost. Another player who could benefit is Obi Toppin, who played 25 minutes and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one steal, one block, and one 3-pointer. He’s worth adding to watch lists ahead of the Pacers’ three-game Week 20.

SGA Nets 23 Points in win vs. Memphis

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished Sunday’s 124-93 win over Memphis with 23 points (8-of-14 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), two rebounds, six assists, and five 3-pointers in 27 minutes. With the Thunder blowing Sunday’s game open before halftime, there was no need for Gilgeous-Alexander to play during the fourth quarter. What qualifies as an excellent stat line for many players was a modest one for SGA, whose five 3-pointers were the most in a game for him this season. Over the past month, Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 1.8 3-pointers per game, making them at a 47.9% clip. That was the one area of perceived weakness in his game entering the season, and SGA is progressing at an impressive rate. He will merit serious consideration in redraft leagues to be selected first overall in the fall.

Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Thunder are 21-8 ATS in their last 29 home games

Pacers are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win

Thunder are 35-16-1 ATS in their last 52 games as a home favorite

Pacers are 12-5-2 ATS in their last 19 games as an underdog

Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Thunder’s last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 8-0 in their last eight games versus an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the under is 19-7 in the Pacers’ last 26 road games, is 5-1 in their last six games overall and is 4-0 in their last four games when facing n opponent with a winning record.

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: UNDER 238.5