Pacers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will New Orleans cover as a 4.5-point home favorite against Indiana or is there a better bet in Thursday night’s Pacers vs. Pelicans matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Indiana Pacers (+4.5) at 562 New Orleans Pelicans (-4.5); o/u 238.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Pacers vs. Pelicans: Public Bettors Laying Points with Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Haliburton Scores 17 Points in win vs. New Orleans

Tyrese Haliburton accumulated 17 points (7-of-15 FGs), three rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, one block, and three 3-pointers in 34 minutes in Wednesday’s win over New Orleans. Haliburton’s scoring has been down since the All-Star break, with the Pacers star failing to crack the 20-point barrier in three of four games.

However, he has recorded ten or more assists on three occasions. He accounted for 13 for the second time since the break in Wednesday’s victory, a tally that included three critical dimes to Pascal Siakam during the fourth quarter. Haliburton hit double digits in assists on seven occasions in February, his second-best month of the season (12 in December). Haliburton remains a top 10 player in 8- and 9-cat per-game value, which aligns with his Yahoo ADP (7).

Williamson Scores 23 vs. Pacers

Zion Williamson (left foot contusion) shot 10-of-20 from the field and 2-of-5 from the foul line in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, tallying 23 points, three rebounds, four assists, and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes.

Williamson has scored 21 points or more in five of his last six outings, but more encouraging is that he played both ends of two back-to-backs during this run. The fact that he continues to show up on injury reports with the foot contusion is a concern, but Zion has played through the injury with minimal issues. Over the past three weeks, Williamson has provided 5th-round per-game value in 8-cat formats. Friday’s game against Indiana will be New Orleans’ last until March 5 (Tuesday), so Zion and the Pelicans’ other banged-up players will get a little time off.

Pacers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Pelicans are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Pacers are 11-4-2 ATS in their last 17 games as an underdog

Pelicans are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight up loss

Pacers are 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a road underdog

Pacers vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Pelicans’ last seven games as a favorite, is 20-7-1 in their last 28 games versus a team with a winning record and is 4-0 in their last four games overall. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Pacers’ last 11 games as a road underdog, is 16-5 in their last 21 road games and is 6-2 in their last eight games overall.

Pacers vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: UNDER 238.5