Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Pacers vs. Nuggets

    The Pacers vs. Nuggets matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon features two of the hottest teams in the league. Is 10.5 too much to lay with the Nuggets or will Denver roll against a banged-up Indiana squad?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    537 Indiana Pacers (+10.5) at 538 Denver Nuggets (-10.5); o/u 240.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Pacers vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Love Indiana

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Hailburton Diagnosed with Grade 1 Strain

    Tyrese Haliburton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Haliburton suffered the injury during Monday’s 133-131 win over the Celtics and was replaced by Andrew Nembhard to start the second half.

    However, the latter struggled with foul trouble during the contest, allowing T.J. McConnell to see increased playing time and usage. Per Wojnarowski, there’s relief inside the Pacers’ organization that Haliburton avoided a serious injury, but the All-Star point guard will still miss at least a handful of games. Nembhard and McConnell are obvious candidates to pick up the slack in Haliburton’s absence, but Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield could also see their respective roles grow over the next two weeks.

    Porter Struggles in Loss

    Michael Porter registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday’s 124-111 loss to the Jazz. Porter had trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the loss. His result was a noticeable regression after scoring 40 total points in his previous two games. Porter’s production is usually dependent on how Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are utilized, but aside from Nikola Jokic, no one on the roster was able to offset a magnificent night of production from Utah.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indiana’s last 5 games on the road

    Indiana is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games

    Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Indiana

    Denver is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games when playing at home against Indiana

    Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

    Take Indiana. The Pacers are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 against the number in their last five road games and are 5-1-1 against the number in their last seven games played in the month of January. Even without Haliburton, this is still a lot of points to lay against an Indiana team that is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games and is 8-1-1 against the number over that same span.

    Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +10.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com