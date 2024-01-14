Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Pacers vs. Nuggets matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon features two of the hottest teams in the league. Is 10.5 too much to lay with the Nuggets or will Denver roll against a banged-up Indiana squad?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Indiana Pacers (+10.5) at 538 Denver Nuggets (-10.5); o/u 240.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 14, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Pacers vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Love Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Hailburton Diagnosed with Grade 1 Strain

Tyrese Haliburton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Haliburton suffered the injury during Monday’s 133-131 win over the Celtics and was replaced by Andrew Nembhard to start the second half.

However, the latter struggled with foul trouble during the contest, allowing T.J. McConnell to see increased playing time and usage. Per Wojnarowski, there’s relief inside the Pacers’ organization that Haliburton avoided a serious injury, but the All-Star point guard will still miss at least a handful of games. Nembhard and McConnell are obvious candidates to pick up the slack in Haliburton’s absence, but Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield could also see their respective roles grow over the next two weeks.

Porter Struggles in Loss

Michael Porter registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Wednesday’s 124-111 loss to the Jazz. Porter had trouble finding the bottom of the basket in the loss. His result was a noticeable regression after scoring 40 total points in his previous two games. Porter’s production is usually dependent on how Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon are utilized, but aside from Nikola Jokic, no one on the roster was able to offset a magnificent night of production from Utah.

Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indiana’s last 5 games on the road

Indiana is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games

Denver is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Indiana

Denver is 13-1 SU in its last 14 games when playing at home against Indiana

Pacers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Pacers are 8-2-1 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 4-1 against the number in their last five road games and are 5-1-1 against the number in their last seven games played in the month of January. Even without Haliburton, this is still a lot of points to lay against an Indiana team that is 9-1 straight up in its last 10 games and is 8-1-1 against the number over that same span.

Pacers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +10.5