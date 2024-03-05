Pacers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 4.5 and the total at 246, what’s the strongest bet in Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. Mavericks matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

527 Indiana Pacers (+4.5) at 528 Dallas Mavericks (-4.5); oi/u 246

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Pacers vs. Mavericks: Public Bettors Love Dallas on Tuesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Haliburton Accumulates 12 Points

Tyrese Haliburton played 36 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Spurs, accumulating 12 points (4-of-16 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), six rebounds, eight assists, and one blocked shot. The good news for fantasy managers was that Haliburton offered quality production in the rebound and assist categories. The bad was that he struggled shooting the basketball, missing all six of his 3-point attempts and shooting just 25% from the field. Shooting just 37.8% from the field, Haliburton is ranked just outside the top 75 in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. He remains a 1st-round player for the season, but those who have Haliburton rostered would love to see him find his stroke ahead of the fantasy playoffs.

Doncic Questionable vs. Pacers

Luka Doncic (sore left ankle) is questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Pacers. Doncic sprained his ankle last week but has not missed any game time. Should he be sidelined for Tuesday’s game, that could move Tim Hardaway Jr. into the starting lineup. However, even if THJ doesn’t start in that scenario, his fantasy value will receive a welcome boost. Jaden Hardy is another player who could pick up rotation minutes, but he would not be worth streaming.

Pacers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Mavericks are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games

Pacers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games

Mavericks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite

Pacers are 11-5-2 ATS in their last 18 games as an underdog

Pacers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Mavericks’ last six games when listed as a favorite, is 4-0 in their last four home games and is 23-11 in their last 34 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous contest. On the other side, the under is 17-4 in the Pacers’ last 21 road games, is 10-3 in their last 13 games as a favorite and is 19-7 in their last 26 games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game.

Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: UNDER 246