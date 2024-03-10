Pacers vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread listed at 2 and the total at 224, what’s the best bet in Sunday evening’s Pacers vs. Magic at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Indiana Pacers (+2) at 518 Orlando Magic (-2); o/u 224

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Pacers vs. Magic: Public Bettors Backing Orlando

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Siakam Scores 24 Points vs. Minnesota

Pascal Siakam shot 10-of-20 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line in Thursday’s loss to Minnesota, tallying 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one 3-pointer in 34 minutes. Siakam has scored 20 points or more in six of his past eight games, a run that began with the Pacers’ Valentine’s Day win over the Raptors.

Shooting 52% from the field and 93.8% from the foul line while averaging 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, Spicy P is ranked just outside the top 50 in 9-cat per-game value during this stretch. While the move to Toronto hasn’t been a boon for his fantasy value, Tyrese Haliburton missing time with a hamstring injury limited the Pacers’ stars’ opportunities to establish on-court chemistry. Siakam and the Pacers end Week 19 with an even bigger game, as they visit the Magic on Sunday. Those two teams are part of the logjam that spans from fourth to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Banchero Scores 23 Points

Paolo Banchero shot 9-of-20 from the field and 3-of-5 from the foul line in Friday’s 98-74 loss to the Knicks, accumulating 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, four blocks, and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Orlando had a brutal night in the Big Apple, as they shot 34.2% from the field and 6-of-26 from beyond the arc. Banchero didn’t have a great night shooting the basketball, but he was Orlando’s most productive offensive option. In addition to shooting a respectable 45% from the field, he was also responsible for two steals and four blocks, with the latter representing a new career-high. While his 9-cat performance hasn’t been great, Banchero is a much better option in 8-cat and points leagues. He needs to become a more efficient offensive weapon for his 9-cat value to improve.

Pacers vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Magic are 51-25-1 ATS in their last 77 games overall

Pacers are 12-5-2 ATS in their last 19 games as an underdog

Magic are 35-16 ATS in their last 51 games following a straight up loss

Pacers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games

Pacers vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-1 in the Magic’s last eight games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games as a favorite and is 7-3 in their last 10 games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the under is 17-4 in the Pacers’ last 21 road games, is 4-1 in their last five games overall and 10-3 in their last 13 road games when facing a team with a winning home record.

Pacers vs. Magic Betting Prediction: UNDER 224