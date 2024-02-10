Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Pacers vs. Knicks

    With the point spread sitting at 4.5 and the total sitting at 231, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Pacers vs. Knicks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    561 Indiana Pacers (-4.5) at 562 New York Knicks (+4.5); o/u 231

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Pacers vs. Knicks: Public Bettors Backing the Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Haliburton Questionable to Play vs. Knicks

    Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain injury management) and Jalen Smith (lower back spasms) are questionable to play against the Knicks on Saturday. Both players were questionable heading into their last game but were cleared to play. Haliburton had one of his worst games of the season and will look to bounce back if he is available.

    Andrew Nembhard has been starting alongside him, so if Haliburton doesn’t play, Bennedict Mathurin should replace him in the starting unit, with T.J. McConnell playing a larger role off the bench. Smith exited early from their last game, and if he remains out, Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson would soak up the reserve frontcourt minutes.

    Brunson is Questionable to Play vs. Pacers

    Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) is questionable to play against the Pacers on Saturday. Miles McBride started in place of Brunson in their last game, and if Brunson remains out, McBride would likely remain in the starting unit. He had 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two 3-pointers on Thursday and should provide solid value once again if he gets another start.

    Knicks are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games overall

    Pacers are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 road games

    Knicks are 6-2-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog

    Pacers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 20-7 in the Knicks’ last 27 games overall, is 12-3 in their last 15 games playing on one day of rest and is 11-3 in their last 14 home games. On the other side, the under is 13-3 in the Pacers’ last 16 road games, is 4-0 in their last four games as a road favorite and is 11-5 in their last 16 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game.

    Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 231

