Pacers vs. Knicks Game 7 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 6-seed Indiana Pacers head back to New York to face the 2-seed Knicks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Knicks cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The series is tied 3-3.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 7-5 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 50-42-3 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 7-5 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 49-42-3 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Indiana Pacers (+3.5) at 542 New York Knicks (-3.5); o/u 208.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ABC

Pacers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder. In Mathurin’s place, Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard have been getting more playing time. Nemhard is averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 assists per game in 12 postseason starts this year.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 against the Pacers. Anunoby has missed the team’s last 4 games with a left hamstring strain, but he has a real chance to play on Sunday.

New York small forward Josh Hart is nursing an abdominal strain he suffered in his team’s Game 6 loss to Indiana. Hart is listed as questionable on the injury report for Game 7. But he is “trying to play through the injury,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. If Hart does play on Sunday, he’ll likely be far less than 100%. Josh Hart is averaging 14.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during these playoffs.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), power forward Julius Randle (shoulder), and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (foot/wrist) will all miss Sunday’s game and the rest of the season due to their various injuries.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Indiana is 23-29-1 ATS after a win this season.

New York is 23-12-1 ATS after a loss this season.

New York is 31-21-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Aside from Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner, the Pacers are a young team. Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith are all age 24, and they are all short on big-game postseason experience. In a Game 7 on the road, I believe that lack of experience will matter greatly.

New York hasn’t lost a home game in this series, and the Knicks are 5-1 straight up at Madison Square Garden in these playoffs. The Knicks have been solid against the number at MSG as well. New York is 24-22-1 ATS as the home team this season. What’s more, the Knicks are 20-16 ATS as a home favorite this season. That’s tied for the best record among teams still left in the playoffs. The New York crowd should be electric on Sunday afternoon, and I think it will be enough to propel Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to a Game 7 victory by more than a possession. I’m laying the points with New York at MSG.

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -3.5