Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 6-seed Pacers head back to New York to face the 2-seed Knicks on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 2.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Knicks betting prediction.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 6-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 49-41-3 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 6-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 48-41-3 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Indiana Pacers (+2.5) at 518 New York Knicks (-2.5); o/u 217.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Pacers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Knicks. He’s dealing with low back spasms, a sacral contusion, and a sprained right ankle. Haliburton is one of Indiana’s best players and is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game during these playoffs.

Indiana shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Mathurin last played on March 5th and finished the regular season with averages of 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward OG Anunoby (hamstring) and center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) will both miss Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Pacers. Anunoby is the bigger loss of the two as he is one of New York’s best perimeter defenders. He was also averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the postseason before getting hurt.

New York forwards Bojan Bogdanovic (foot/wrist) and Julius Randle (shoulder) will both miss Tuesday’s contest and the rest of the season. Mitchell Robinson will likely miss the rest of the 2024 campaign as well, while OG Anunoby’s availability is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 23-28-1 ATS after a win this season.

Indiana is 11-14 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

New York is 22-12-1 ATS after a loss this season.

New York is 19-16 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Indiana blew out New York 121-89 at home in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. It was a contest where seemingly everything went wrong for the Knicks, and all of those starters’ minutes apparently began to take their toll. The one positive that came out of that was that the Knicks’ 5 starters all played 32 minutes or fewer on Sunday, due to the contest being out of hand. New York should be relatively rested for this pivotal Game 5.

A few numbers really drive home the case for the Knicks in this game. New York is 34-26-2 ATS in conference games and 30-21-1 ATS as a favorite this season. The Knicks are also 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 11-10 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season. The home team has won every game in this series so far, and I like that trend to continue on Tuesday night. I’m laying the points with New York at Madison Square Garden in Game 5.

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -2.5