Pacers vs. Knicks Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 6-seed Pacers remain in New York to face the 2-seed Knicks on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Knicks betting prediction.

New York leads the series 1-0.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 4-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 48-39-3 ATS this season.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 5-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 46-40-3 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Indiana Pacers (+4.5) at 562 New York Knicks (-4.5); o/u 222.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: TNT

Pacers vs. Knicks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Wednesday’s game with lower back spasms. He’s been dealing with this issue since Indiana’s first-round series against Milwaukee but has yet to miss a game because of it. Haliburton is averaging 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game during these playoffs.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will sit out Wednesday’s game due to a stress injury to his left ankle. That ailment will likely keep him out of commission for 6-8 weeks. Robinson is averaging 2.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 19.2 minutes per contest during the postseason.

New York small forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the rest of the season with injuries to his left foot and left wrist. Bogdanovic will finish these playoffs with averages of 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is an NBA-best 25-11-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against New York.’

New York is 24-29-1 ATS after a win this season.

New York is 10-13 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

Indiana played quite well against New York on Monday night, despite losing by a score of 121-117 at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers led by 9 points in the fourth quarter, before eventually coughing up the lead. A few numbers bolster the case for Indiana in to bounce back in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The Pacers are 34-24-1 ATS in conference games and 24-15-2 ATS as an underdog this season. The latter figure is the second-best mark in the league. Furthermore, Indiana is 23-20-1 ATS as the road team and 34-22-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. And finally, the Pacers are 32-23-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. For all of those reasons, I like Indiana to cover the number on the road in New York on Wednesday night.

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +4.5