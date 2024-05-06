Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Pacers vs. Knicks series starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night from Madison Square Garden. With the Knicks laying six points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 217.5, what’s the best bet in Game 1 tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Indiana Pacers (+6) at 556 New York Knicks (-6); o/u 217.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

Hailburton questionable for Game 1 vs. Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton (low back spasms) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Knicks. Haliburton dealt with low back spasms during the Pacers’ first-round series against Milwaukee but did not miss any games. T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard would pick up additional minutes if the All-Star point guard cannot play on Monday, but DFS players should expect Haliburton to be available.

Anunoby scores 19 points in Game 6 win

OG Anunoby accounted for 19 points (8-of-17 FGs, 1-of-3 FTs), nine rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in 45 minutes in Thursday’s Game 6 win over the 76ers. All five Knicks starters scored in double figures in Game 6, with Anunoby being one of four to log at least 44 minutes. He was impactful on both ends of the floor as New York closed out Philadelphia, and OG scored 16 points or more in each of the final four games of the series. The second round brings a matchup with Indiana, and Anunoby will be asked to defend former Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam. Game 1 is on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 NBA Betting Trends

Pacers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Knicks are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games

Pacers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games on the road

Knicks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games at home

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Pacers’ last 11 games overall, is 8-2 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 20-8 in their last 28 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the over 15-3 in the Knicks’ last 18 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight home games and is 9-3 in their last 11 games against a conference foe.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 1 Betting Prediction: OVER 217.5