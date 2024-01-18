Close Menu
    Pacers vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Pacers vs. Kings

    With the line sitting at 7.5 and the total at 248, what’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Pacers vs. Kings matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Indiana Pacers (+7.5) at 530 Sacramento Kings (-7.5); o/u 248

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 18, 2023

    Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

    Pacers vs. Kings: Bettors Backing Indiana Slightly

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Haliburton has a Chance to Play Thursday

    Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Kings. On Jan. 9, Haliburton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and was expected to be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

    However, just eight days after the diagnosis, Haliburton popped up on Indiana’s injury report as questionable. With the Pascal Siakam trade still pending and three other Pacers tabbed questionable for Thursday’s tilt, Haliburton’s availability could provide a huge boost to the team. Considering the touchy nature of the injury and his 10-day absence, Haliburton should be expected to be under a minutes restriction upon his return.

    Fox Goes for 33 Points in Epic Loss

    De’Aaron Fox had 33 points (12-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT). He also had two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday’s 119-117 loss to the Suns. Fox drained six threes and reached the 30-point mark for the third time this season, but his impressive outing was not enough, as the Kings had an epic meltdown in the final minutes and ended up losing a game they should’ve won by a sizable margin. Despite the team’s struggles closing out games, Fox remains a top option at the point guard role in fantasy due to his all-around ability, and he’s putting up 22.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the start of January.

    Indiana are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games

    Sacramento are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

    Sacramento are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games at home

    Pacers vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 9-0 in the Pacers’ last nine road games, is 4-0 in their last four games overall and is 7-0 in their last seven games as a road underdog. On the other side, the under is 20-8 in the Kings’ last 28 games following an ATS win, is 8-3 in their last 11 games as an underdog and is 4-1 in their last five games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

    Pacers vs. Kings Betting Prediction: UNDER 248

