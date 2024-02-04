Pacers vs. Hornets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 9.5 and the total at 237.5, what’s the best bet in Sunday’s Pacers vs. Hornets matchup at 6:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Indiana Pacers (-9.5) at 550 Charlotte Hornets (+9.5); o/u 237.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Pacers vs. Hornets: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points with Indiana

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Siakam Scores 22 Points in loss to Kings

Pascal Siakam scores 22 points (10-of-16 FG, 1-of-3 FT), with six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in Friday’s 133-122 loss to the Kings. Siakam is currently ranked in the top 75 in 9-cat leagues, boasting an impressive 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. In his latest outing against the Kings on Friday, Siakam tallied 22 points and six rebounds, further showcasing his ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories.

Still in the process of fully integrating into the Indiana Pacers’ system, Siakam’s current performance is just a glimpse of his potential. As he becomes more entrenched in the team’s culture, expect his contributions to become even more significant. For managers, now is an opportune time to consider making a move for Siakam. With the fantasy playoffs on the horizon, acquiring a player of his caliber could be a game-changer.

Ball Remains Out for Hornets

LaMelo Ball (right ankle soreness) will remain out for Sunday’s game against the Pacers. LaMelo will miss a fifth straight game, and he was immediately ruled out without any other tag. For the first two absences, he was questionable. For the next two, he was doubtful. Now, they’re not giving him any chance of playing. Hopefully they will reveal a longer timeline for him if there is one, but Bryce McGowens should continue to start in his place. For the most part, he hasn’t been very productive, though he did post a 15/3/3/4/1 line in 25 minutes on Friday.

Pacers vs. Hornets NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Hornets last 5 overall

Under is 12-2 in Pacers last 14 road games

Under is 8-2 in Hornets last 10 games as a home favorite

Over is 18-8 in Pacers last 26 games following a straight up loss

Pacers vs. Hornets NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Hornets are winless against the spread in their last four home games, are just 7-19 against the number in their last 26 games overall and are 3-13 at the betting window in their last 16 games as an underdog. On the other side, the Pacers are 13-6-3 against the spread in their last 22 games overall, are 20-6-3 against the number in their last 29 games playing on one day of rest and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games following a double-digit loss at home.

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -9.5