Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 5.5 in favor of Boston and the total at 241, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. Celtics matchup? Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Indiana Pacers (+5.5) at 556 Boston Celtics (-5.5); o/u 241

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Pacers vs. Celtics: Bettors Backing Boston on Tuesday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Haliburton Could Return to Pacers’ Lineup Tuesday

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there is “optimism” that Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain injury management) returns to the Pacers’ lineup Tuesday against the Celtics. Haliburton has missed 10 of Indiana’s last 11 games. He’s only played one game with new teammate Pascal Siakam since the Pacers traded for him. Haliburton’s return means fewer minutes for Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell (questionable Tuesday due to personal reasons). Both lose streaming value with the All-Star starter back in the lineup.

Tatum Scores 28 Points to Lead Boston

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points (10-of-18 FGs), 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, one block, two triples and seven turnovers in a 118-112 win over New Orleans on Monday. Tatum did a lot of his work late in this game. After being held scoreless in the third quarter, he scored 14 of his 28 points in the final frame to help Boston complete the comeback win. He has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games. He has a double-double in three of those. Though the numbers may say that he is having a “down year” in fantasy basketball, he is still one of the elite assets in the league. He will continue to provide top tier production for the team with the best record in the league.

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Celtics are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

Celtics are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 10 points

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Celtics' last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS loss and is 5-0 in their last five games playing on one day of rest. The under is also 6-1 in Boston's last seven games when the team is favored and 16-5 in its last 21 games following a double-digit loss at home.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: UNDER 241