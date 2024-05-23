Pacers vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 6-seed Pacers remain in Boston to face the 1-seed Celtics on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Can the Pacers cover the 9-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

Boston leads the series 1-0.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 8-6 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 52-42-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics went 64-18 straight up in the regular season and are 9-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Celtics are 47-41-5 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Indiana Pacers (+9) at 554 Boston Celtics (-9); o/u 224.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Pacers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam posted a double-double in his team’s Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night. In that contest, the former Raptor recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and a steal. He shot 12 of 23 from the floor in the loss.

Indiana center Myles Turner also had a great game on Tuesday. The big man out of Texas logged 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. He shot a blistering 9 of 13 from the field in the defeat.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis will remain out of the lineup when Thursday’s Game 2 tips off. He’s still nursing a right calf strain that has kept him off the floor since April 29th. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Porzingis could be ready to play as soon as Game 4 on Monday, so it seems that his condition is steadily improving.

Boston power forward Xavier Tillman missed the team’s last game due to personal reasons. He’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game due to said personal reasons. With Porzingis and Tillman out of action last game, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla started veteran Al Horford at center and backed him up with Luke Kornet. More of the same could be on tap for Game 2.

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Indiana is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Boston is 24-29-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Pacers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

If Tuesday’s Game 1 was any indication, the Pacers can absolutely hang with the Celtics in this series. Indiana was ahead by 3 points with the ball with only 10 seconds to go in Game 1 on Tuesday. A bad inbounds pass and a Jaylen Brown three tied the game, and the Pacers lost in overtime 133-128. The game was right there for Indiana, which is why I like their chances to avenge that loss in Game 2.

The Pacers are 37-25-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league. Indiana has also been great at bouncing back from defeat this season. The Pacers are a league-best 26-13-2 ATS after an outright loss this year. And finally, Indiana has excelled when they’ve been deemed the inferior team by oddsmakers. The Pacers are 26-17-2 ATS as an underdog this season, which is the third-best figure in the NBA. I like Indiana to keep it close again and cover the number on the road in Boston on Thursday night.

Pacers vs. Celtics Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +9