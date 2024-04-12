Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Cavaliers cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Indiana Pacers are 46-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 43-35-3 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 47-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-41-2 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Indiana Pacers (+3) at 564 Cleveland Cavaliers (-3); o/u 233.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery. Mathurin will finish the regular season with averages of 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has seen an uptick in playing time with Mathurin out of commission.

Indiana small forward Isaiah Jackson is questionable for Friday’s game with a left hamstring strain. Jackson is averaging 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 12.9 minutes per contest this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Dean Wade (knee) and shooting guard Ty Jerome (ankle) will both miss Friday’s home contest against the Pacers. Wade is the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest in 20.5 minutes per game this year. Backup big men Georges Niang and Marcus Morris Sr. will likely see more time on the floor with Wade out of the lineup.

Cleveland shooting guard Sam Merrill is doubtful for Friday’s game with a neck injury. Merrill is averaging 8.0 points and 2.3 made three-pointers per game in 17.5 minutes per contest primarily coming off the bench in 2024.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 22-14-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Indiana is 9-5 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Cleveland is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cleveland is 9-13-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Indiana is coming into this contest playing well. The Pacers are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games. What’s more, Indiana has fared well against the number in a few relevant scenarios this season. The Pacers are 21-17-1 ATS on the road and 29-20-1 ATS in conference games this season. The latter figure is the fourth-best mark in the league this year.

Cleveland is scuffling coming into this game. The Cavs are 4-6 straight up and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. What’s worse, Cleveland is just 13-16-1 ATS as a home favorite and 22-26-2 ATS in conference games this season. Both of these teams are in the Central division of the Eastern Conference. Indiana is 11-5 ATS in division games this season while Cleveland is only 6-8-1 ATS against division foes this year. I think Indiana keeps playing well and is able to cover the number on the road in Cleveland on Friday night.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +3