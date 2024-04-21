Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers from Fiserv Forum at 7:00p.m. ET on Sunday evening. The Pacers are listed as 1.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 231 points, what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

583 Indiana Pacers (-1.0) at 584 Milwaukee Bucks (+1.0); o/u 231

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

The Pacers closed out the regular season in style defeating the Hawks 157-115. Myles Turner scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Pacers look to take the Bucks as they enter the playoffs as the #6 seed.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Milwaukee finished the regular season 49-33 after losing to Orlando 113-88 in the regular season finale. Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to begin this series with a calf injury. The Bucks will have to find a way to defeat Indiana without their all-star.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Pacers are 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Pacers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus the Bucks.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 home games for Milwaukee.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction:

Take Indiana. With or without Giannis this is a tough matchup for Milwaukee. Indiana has all the tools for a deep playoff run, they can shoot from the perimeter or go inside to get a bucket. The Bucks struggled down the stretch in the regular season and I don’t know if they can turn it around against the more athletic Pacers.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Indiana -1