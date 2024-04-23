Pacers vs. Bucks Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 6-seed Indiana Pacers remain in Milwaukee to face the 3-seed Bucks on Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV. It’s Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Bucks cover the 1-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Bucks betting prediction.

Milwaukee leads the series 1-0.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 0-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 44-37-3 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks went 49-33 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Bucks are 36-46-1 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Indiana Pacers (+1) at 512 Milwaukee Bucks (-1); o/u 220.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: NBA TV

Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam had a big game in his team’s 109-94 Game 1 loss to the Bucks on Sunday night. In that game, the former Raptor recorded 36 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. He converted 15 of 25 shots from the floor in the loss.

Indiana center Myles Turner also played well in his team’s Game 1 loss on Sunday. The big man out of Texas logged 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Turner was third on the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game during the regular season.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s clash with the Pacers. He’s nursing a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1% from the field during the regular season.

With Antetokounmpo out of the lineup, Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis earned the starting nod against Indiana on Sunday night. The Arkansas alum responded with a double-double as he registered 15 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 7 of 15 from the field in the victory.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The over is 42-40-2 in Indiana’s games this season.

The under is 42-40-1 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

Milwaukee is 36-30 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2018 season.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Indiana looked bad against Milwaukee in Game 1 of this first-round series. The Pacers were down 69-42 at halftime and trailed by as many as 30 points before eventually losing by 15. The key was Milwaukee’s defense. The Bucks really turned up the intensity against the Pacers by permitting only 94 points and holding the visitors to 39.6% shooting from the field and 21.1% from the three-point line. Milwaukee will likely be without Giannis Antetokounmpo again for this contest, but that wasn’t a problem on Sunday, and I don’t see it being a problem on Tuesday.

In Milwaukee’s victory on Sunday, point guard Damian Lillard erupted for 35 first-half points and Bucks forwards Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton both chipped in 15+ points apiece. Milwaukee should play well again even without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Consequently, I like the Bucks to win this game by a basket or more at home and increase their series lead to 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -1