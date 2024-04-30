Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers from the Fiserv Forum at 9:30p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Pacers are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 217 points, what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

567 Indiana Pacers (-4.5) at 568 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5); o/u 217

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

The Pacers defeated Milwaukee by a score of 126-113 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Myles Turner led the way scoring 29 points on 10/17 from the floor. The Pacers look to advance to the next round on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Milwaukee dropped their third consecutive game in this series on Sunday. Brook Lopez did all he could scoring 27 points on 12/18 from the field. The Bucks will continue to be shorthanded on Tuesday, as Giannis and Damian Lillard have been ruled out.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Pacers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Milwaukee.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 home games for Milwaukee.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction:

Take the Over. These two teams combined for 239 points and game 4, with each team shooting over 50% from the field. I doubt we see those type of numbers again, but it looks like each team has found their offensive groove. The Pacers and Bucks are going to shoot a lot of threes and even without Giannis and Lillard I like this game to go over.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 217