Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Pacers vs. Bucks

    The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers from the Fiserv Forum at 9:30p.m. ET on Tuesday night. The Pacers are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 217 points, what is the smart play from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Bucks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 Indiana Pacers (-4.5) at 568 Milwaukee Bucks (+4.5); o/u 217

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

    The Pacers defeated Milwaukee by a score of 126-113 on Sunday night to take a 3-1 series lead. Myles Turner led the way scoring 29 points on 10/17 from the floor. The Pacers look to advance to the next round on Tuesday.

    Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

    Milwaukee dropped their third consecutive game in this series on Sunday. Brook Lopez did all he could scoring 27 points on 12/18 from the field. The Bucks will continue to be shorthanded on Tuesday, as Giannis and Damian Lillard have been ruled out.

    Indiana is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Pacers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus Milwaukee.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 10 home games for Milwaukee.

    Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction:

    Take the Over. These two teams combined for 239 points and game 4, with each team shooting over 50% from the field. I doubt we see those type of numbers again, but it looks like each team has found their offensive groove. The Pacers and Bucks are going to shoot a lot of threes and even without Giannis and Lillard I like this game to go over.  

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 217

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com