Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks both head to Las Vegas to face each other on Thursday evening at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN in the semifinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Pacers cover the 4.5-point spread as neutral-site underdogs? Check out our Pacers vs. Bucks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Indiana Pacers are 11-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-8 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 15-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-11-1 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Indiana Pacers (+4.5) vs. 502 Milwaukee Bucks (-4.5); o/u 254.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 7, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers power forward Jalen Smith won’t play in his team’s In-Season Tournament game on Thursday due to a left heel contusion. Smith would also sit out Saturday if Indiana advances to the championship game of the tournament. Jalen Smith is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 15.4 minutes per contest for Indiana this season. Smith’s absence should lead to more minutes for Pacers big men Isaiah Jackson and Jarace Walker on Thursday.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton will miss Thursday’s game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain. The same injury has kept Connaughton on the sidelines for the team’s past three games. Pat Connaughton is averaging 5.8 points. 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 made three-pointers per game in 23.1 minutes per contest off the bench this year. In Connaughton’s stead, Bucks wings Andre Jackson Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp should see an increase in minutes on Thursday.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 6-7 ATS in neutral site games since the start of the 2016 season.

Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Indiana.

Indiana is 4-6 ATS after a win this season.

The over is 16-3 in Indiana’s games this year.

The over is 14-7 in Milwaukee’s games this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Indiana has the best scoring offense in the league this season at 128.4 points per game. The only problem is, they have the second-worst scoring defense in the league as they allow 125.2 points per game. Only the lowly Wizards allow more points per game than the Pacers. Milwaukee’s offense is good enough to take advantage of Indiana’s defensive shortcomings.

The Bucks rank in the top six in the NBA in points scored per game, two-point shooting percentage, three-point shooting percentage, offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, and true shooting percentage. The Bucks’ best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 54 points the last time these two teams played, and the Pacers still don’t have anyone to guard him. Indiana actually beat Milwaukee 126-124 the last time these two teams played on November 9th, but that game was in Indianapolis and the Bucks are a better team now than they were back then. I like Milwaukee to advance to the championship game of the In-Season Tournament with a win by 5 points or more on Thursday evening in Vegas.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -4.5