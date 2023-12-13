Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Indiana Pacers head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Pacers cover the 6.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Pacers vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Indiana Pacers are 13-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-9 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 16-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-13-1 ATS this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Indiana Pacers (+6.5) at 514 Milwaukee Bucks (-6.5); o/u 258.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Pacers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers forward Jalen Smith will miss Wednesday night’s road tilt with the Bucks due to a left heel contusion. Smith is averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 15.4 minutes per contest for Indiana this season.

Indiana point guard Andrew Nembhard will also sit out Wednesday. He’s nursing a bone bruise in his right knee. Nembhard is averaging 7.0 points and 4.1 assists per game in 18.1 minutes per contest for the Pacers in 2023.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Jae Crowder will sit out Wednesday’s game and likely several contests after that. He has a left adductor and abdominal tear and should remain sidelined for several more weeks. Crowder was averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game before getting injured.

The more significant absence for the Bucks is reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton. The Notre Dame alum is out Wednesday with a right ankle sprain. Connaughton is averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 made three-pointers per game for the Bucks across 18 games of action this year.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games against Milwaukee.

Indiana is 37-32-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Milwaukee is 4-7-1 ATS as a home favorite this year.

Milwaukee is 6-8-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

The Bucks are 3-7-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Indiana just got done playing in the final of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Saturday night. The Pacers then proceeded to beat the Pistons on the road on Monday night 131-123. They will be playing the Bucks on equal rest on Wednesday. Milwaukee beat Chicago at home in overtime on Monday night 133-129. Indiana is 6-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Milwaukee has been struggling against the number on multiple fronts this year. The Bucks are 7-8 ATS after a win and 8-12-1 ATS in conference games this season. Furthermore, Milwaukee has the worst record in the NBA in division games at 0-6 against the spread. The Pacers have already beaten the Bucks twice this year, and they won’t even have to do that to cover the spread in this contest. I’m on the Pacers and the points on the road in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +6.5