Pacers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the number currently sits at 240 points for Tuesday night’s Pacers vs. 76ers matchup, is the over still in play? Tip-off for this Eastern Conference matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Indiana Pacers (+5) at 564 Philadelphia 76ers (-5); o/u 240

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Pacers vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Indiana Pacers DFS Spin

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 25 points, 17 assists, one rebound, two steals, a block and three triples in Sunday’s loss to the 76ers. Hali accounted for his eighth double-double in nine games, and he comfortably leads the Association in dimes with 110. His 12.2 assists per game are a career-high, and the nearly 25 points per game are the most of his still-brief NBA tenure. Still just 23 years old, we’re starting to see Haliburton’s monster ceiling, but the best is surely still to come. He’ll get another crack at the 76ers on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS Spin

Joel Embiid (left hip soreness) is questionable to play against the Pacers on Tuesday. Embiid is dealing with a real injury for the first time this season, and if he ends up missing Tuesday’s game, Paul Reed would likely slide into the starting unit and be a must-add for one game. However, Embiid will likely go through warmups before deciding if he’ll play or not, since that is what he usually does. We may not know who is playing until just before tipoff, so Reed would be a risky add.

Pacers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indiana’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Indiana’s last 8 games when playing Philadelphia

Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games at home

The 76ers are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home

Pacers vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 12-1 in the Pacers’ last 13 games. The over is also 10-1 in Indiana’s last 11 conference matchups and has hit in seven straight Indiana games overall. On the other side, the over is 10-2 in the 76ers’ last 12 games against Indiana.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: OVER 240