Pacers vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers this Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are listed 7-point favorites, with the total listed at 239. Keep reading for our Pacers vs 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Pacers (+7) at Philadelphia 76ers (-7); o/u 238

6:00 pm ET, Saturday, November 12th, 2023

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pacers vs 76ers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Sixers in this game, as 55% of the bets are on Philadelphia +8.5. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points on 10/17 shooting, with ten assists in the home loss to Milwaukee. The Iowa State product double-doubled for the seventh time this season, and although this is a tough matchup to follow facing the Bucks, he should be able to come through with another strong effort. The former Kings guard has hit the 12-assist mark or higher in five of eight games, and he’ll look to keep rolling here in Philly. Haliburton is averaging 23.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, and 11.6 apg for the season.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Joel Embiid dropped 33 points on 8/21 shooting, with sixteen boards, and three assists in the win over Detroit. The reigning league MVP struggled from the field, but a healthy 19 free throw attempts would serve as a bandaid, and he did manage to hit a season-high in rebounds, so overall it was a solid performance. The former KU big has the full green light in Philly, so he should be in for another productive outing against an up-and-coming Indy team. Embiid is averaging 31.9 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 5.5 apg thru eight games.

Pacers vs 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Indiana is 2-7 against the spread, with a 4-5 o/u record.

Philadelphia is 3-5 ATS, with a 4-3-1 over/under record.

Pacers vs 76ers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

While Indiana could very well bring the fight here, Philadelphia has been playing at a very high level, and it feels like a spot to trust them as hosts. The Sixers haven’t missed a beat since their opening night loss, and Philly is one of the toughest places to place. The total is massive, so the Under could be in play, but let’s roll with the streaking Sixers this Sunday.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: PHILADELPHIA TO COVER -7