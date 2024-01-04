Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Nuggets cover the 3-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 24-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-18-1 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 16-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-17 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Denver Nuggets (-3) at 556 Golden State Warriors (+3); o/u 235.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Denver point guard Reggie Jackson is probable to play on Thursday despite dealing with left calf tightness. The Boston College alum is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 assists per game in 23.8 minutes per contest this season.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was terrific in his team’s 111-93 New Year’s Day home win over Charlotte. In that game, the Kitchener, Ontario native posted 25 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. He made 5 of 9 three-point attempts and 6 of 7 shots from the free-throw line.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II left his team’s last game with a left hamstring strain, and that injury will keep him out of the lineup for several weeks. Payton is averaging 5.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest in 16 games of action this season.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green is still serving his league-mandated suspension due to his role in an on-court incident last month. Green has already missed 10 games, but he could be back by mid-January if all goes according to plan. The Michigan State alum was averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season before getting suspended.

Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Denver is 6-9 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Golden State is 7-1 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Golden State is 90-83-5 ATS in non-division games since the start of the 2021 season.

Nuggets vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

These two clubs have already played each other twice this season. Denver won both games at home by an average of 4.5 points per game. The Warriors shot 44.5% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc in those two contests. Both numbers are below Golden State’s season averages of 46.1% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. I think the Warriors will shoot better at home in this game on Thursday.

Denver is a completely different team on the road. The Nuggets are 10-8 straight up away from home and 7-11 ATS away from Ball Arena. The latter figure ranks tied for the second-worst mark in the league. What’s worse, the Nuggets are just 15-16-1 ATS as a favorite this year, with an ATS point differential of -0.3 points per game when favored this season. I think Golden State is in a good spot as a home underdog, and I like them to cover this game at the Chase Center on Thursday night.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +3