    NBA Articles

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
    Dec 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gets the rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nuggets are red-hot and are only laying 4 points to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. That said, is Denver the right side tonight? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    509 Denver Nuggets (-4) at 510 Minnesota Timberwolves (+4); o/u 212

    9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Public Bettors Backing Denver

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Mavericks Keep Jokic in Check

    Nikola Jokic shot 6-of-16 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line in Sunday’s 107-105 loss to Dallas, scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 39 minutes. The Mavericks were able to do something that few teams have this season: keep Jokic in check.

    The two-time MVP did record his 55th double-double of the season, but he wasn’t as impactful offensively as he can be. Jokic has failed to score at least 20 points in two of his last three games, but he was only 6-of-16 from the field on Sunday. That’s his lowest field-goal percentage in a game since February 14, when the Joker shot 6-of-17 in a loss to the Kings. Denver plays three games in Week 21, beginning with the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

    Gobert Ruled out vs. Monday

    Rudy Gobert (left rib strain) was ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the Jazz. Gobert will missed a second straight game, which allowed Naz Reid to start again. He has provided first round value over the last two weeks despite starting in just two of his five games during the stretch. He is a must-roster player as long as Gobert is out.

    Under is 20-8 in Nuggets last 28 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

    Over is 8-2 in Timberwolves last 10 games playing on 0 days rest

    Under is 7-3 in Timberwolves last 10 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

    Under is 18-8 in Nuggets last 26 overall

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

    Take Denver. The Nuggets are 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games, are 9-4 against the number in their last 13 games overall and are 6-2 at the betting window in their last eight games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the Timberwolves are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games overall, are 0-5 against the number in their last five home games and are 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven home games versus a team with a winning road record.

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -4

