Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 2-seed Denver Nuggets head back to Minnesota to face the 3-seed Timberwolves on Thursday night at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Timberwolves cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 43-47-2 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 46-43-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Denver Nuggets (+2.5) at 526 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.5); o/u 203.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is officially listed as questionable to play Thursday with a left calf strain. Murray has held the questionable tag for multiple postseason games this season but has yet to miss a contest. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game during these playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley missed Game 5 on Tuesday due to a right Achilles injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for Game 6 with that same ailment. Conley is averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 assists per game in 31.8 minutes per contest during the 2024 postseason.

With Conley out of commission on Tuesday, Minnesota reserve guard Monte Morris played 12 minutes off the bench. In those minutes, the Iowa State alum recorded 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 3 of 6 from the floor and had a plus-minus of -7 in his club’s 112-97 loss.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Minnesota.

Denver is 8-5 ATS as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 30-33-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Minnesota is 20-23-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

After losing the first two games of this series at home, Denver seems to have righted the ship. They won Games 3 and 4 on the road by an average of 17.5 points per game, then won Game 5 at home easily by 15 points on Tuesday. There have been several NBA playoff series in the past where one team lost the first two contests, then went on to win four straight. I could see the Nuggets pulling that off here.

Denver is great when they aren’t favored. Since the start of last season, the Nuggets are 24-13 ATS as an underdog. That’s a cover rate of 64.9% and it’s the second-best mark in the NBA over that span. Denver has also been solid in the postseason over the past two years. The Nuggets are 17-13 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2022 season. That’s the most ATS wins (17) out of anyone during that stretch. Denver center Nikola Jokic dropped a 40-point double-double in Game 5, and I could see the league’s newly crowned MVP putting on another virtuoso performance in Minneapolis on Thursday night. I’m rolling with the league MVP and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on the road in this one.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +2.5