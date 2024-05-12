Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 2-seed Denver Nuggets remain in Minnesota to face the 3-seed Timberwolves on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 41-47-2 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 46-41-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Denver Nuggets (+3) at 512 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3); o/u 204.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets guards Jamal Murray (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (abdominal), and Reggie Jackson (calf) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves. Murray has been listed as questionable for multiple games this postseason but has suited up for each contest. He’s averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per contest across 8 playoff games this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards played well in his team’s 117-90 home loss to the Nuggets on Friday. In that game, the former #1 overall pick recorded 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a blocked shot. He converted 8 of 15 shots from the field in the defeat.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns was also solid in his team’s Game 3 loss on Friday. The big man out of Kentucky logged 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He shot 4 of 5 from three-point range and made 2 of 2 foul shots in the loss.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 7-5 ATS as an underdog this season.

Denver is 15-13 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 20-22-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Minnesota is 30-32-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

Denver may have turned the tide in this series with their 117-90 Game 3 road win in Minnesota on Friday night. The Nuggets shot 53.8% from the field and 48.3% from three-point range in the victory. Denver also outrebounded Minnesota 40-32 and outscored the Timberwolves in the paint 38-34. The Nuggets showed a lot of fight on Friday night and have set themselves up to potentially tie the series in Minnesota on Sunday. If they are able to do that, they would have Game 5 at home with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead.

As of this writing, the Nuggets are 3-point underdogs against the Timberwolves on Sunday night. That’s a prime spot for Denver. The Nuggets are 23-13 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. That’s a cover rate of 63.9%. It’s also the second-best mark in the league during that span. I think Denver shows the heart of a champion and covers the number in a tough road matchup in Minnesota on Sunday night. I’m taking the Nuggets and the points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS +3