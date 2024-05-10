Close Menu
    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    The 2-seed Denver Nuggets head to Minnesota to face the 3-seed Timberwolves on Friday night at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Timberwolves cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

    The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 40-47-2 ATS this season.

    The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 46-40-2 ATS this season.

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

    503 Denver Nuggets (+4.5) at 504 Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5); o/u 204.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

    Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: ESPN

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Denver star point guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Friday’s game with a left calf strain. Murray is averaging 20.4 points per game in the postseason thus far. 

    Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable to play on Friday due to a right abdominal contusion. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 steals per game during these playoffs.

    Denver reserve point guard Reggie Jackson is also questionable for Game 3 on Friday. He’s dealing with a left calf contusion. Jackson is logging 3.4 points per game in 10.9 minutes per contest across 7 postseason games of action this year.  

    Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

    Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is probable to play Friday due to a personal matter. It was reported that he missed Game 2 to attend the birth of his first child, but he should be good to go on Friday. Gobert is averaging 13.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in the playoffs this year.

    Minnesota reserve point guard Monte Morris had been listed as questionable for Friday’s contest because of a right index finger sprain. But he’s since been removed from the injury report and should be available for Minnesota on Friday if needed. 

    Denver is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

    Denver is 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games against Minnesota.

    Minnesota is a league-best 6-0 ATS in the playoffs this season.

    Minnesota is 9-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

    Minnesota put on one of the best defensive performances of the past decade in their Game 2 win over Denver on Monday. The Timberwolves held the Nuggets to just 80 points on 34.9% shooting from the floor. Denver turned the ball over 19 times in the loss. That win really illustrated the power of Minnesota’s size and length as they were able to clamp down on Denver even without Rudy Gobert. And the Timberwolves’ defense may be difficult or even impossible for the Nuggets to overcome.

    A few numbers help make the case for the Timberwolves in this game. Minnesota is an NBA-best 12-4-2 ATS in division games this season and they are 31-25-2 ATS in conference contests in 2024. What’s more, the Timberwolves are a league-best 8-3 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season. I don’t think Denver can score enough on Minnesota to win this game or even keep it close. So I’m laying the points with the Timberwolves at home on Friday night.

    Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -4.5 

