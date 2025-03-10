Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

The Thunder (53-11) will host the Nuggets (41-23) at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. This game marks the second of a back-to-back series between these Western Conference powerhouses, with the Thunder securing a decisive 127-103 victory in the previous matchup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Denver Nuggets (+9) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-9); o/u 238

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 10, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Oklahoma City Thunder: Led by MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging a league-best 32.8 points per game, the Thunder have clinched the top spot in the Western Conference. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, showcasing both offensive prowess and defensive tenacity.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokić continues to be a dominant force, averaging a triple-double with 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game. Despite Jokić’s individual brilliance, the Nuggets have faced challenges against top-tier teams and are looking to rebound from Sunday’s loss to the Thunder.

Key Matchup:

The head-to-head battle between Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokić is pivotal. In their last encounter, Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 40 points, while Jokić contributed 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists. The outcome of this duel will significantly influence the game’s result.

Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

I like the under, which is listed at 238 at Bovada.lv. The under has cashed in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. It’s also hit in six out of the Thunder’s last eight games entering play tonight. On the other side, the under hit in three straight Oklahoma City games.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: UNDER 238