Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction: Can Denver topple #1-seed OKC?

The Denver Nuggets head to OKC to face the Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET. The game is on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Thunder cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 41-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-31-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 52-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-23-4 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Denver Nuggets (+6.5) at 518 Oklahoma City Thunder (-6.5); o/u 242.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Nuggets vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and power forward Aaron Gordon are both listed as probable to play on Sunday afternoon. They are both dealing with ankle injuries. Jokic is having another MVP-caliber campaign and is averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game this year. Gordon is putting up 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest this season.

Denver reserve guard Julian Strawther will miss Sunday’s game and about a month on top of that due to a knee injury. The Gonzaga alum is averaging 9.4 points per game in 22.1 minutes per contest this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins was excellent in his team’s 107-89 win over the Blazers on Friday night. In that game, the 6’5” Maryland product racked up 30 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block in 32 minutes. Wiggins shot 13 of 26 from the field and 2 of 2 from the foul line in the victory.

Oklahoma City forward Jaylin Williams posted a triple-double in his team’s game on Friday. The third-year man out of Arkansas recorded 10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 3 steals, and 2 made three-pointers in 36 minutes. Williams shot 4 of 7 from the floor in the win.

Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Denver is 15-17 ATS as the road team this season.

Oklahoma City is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Oklahoma City is 19-10-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder have been superb against the number in several different relevant scenarios this year. OKC is 36-22-4 ATS as a favorite and 30-18-3 ATS after a win this season. What’s more, the Thunder are 24-10-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 25-12-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The latter two figures are the best marks in the NBA in 2024-25.

Denver is coming off of a hard-fought 149-141 overtime home win over Phoenix on Friday night. Each Nuggets starter played at least 38 minutes in that contest. Nikola Jokic played 45 minutes and Jamal Murray played 42 minutes in that game. I think Denver will be dragging just enough that they won’t be able to keep this game close. I’m laying the points with the Thunder at home in this one. The pick is Oklahoma City -6.5 at Bovada.lv.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -6.5