    NBA Articles

    Nuggets vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Nuggets vs. Thunder

    A pair of 2-0 teams meet tonight in Oklahoma City. The defending champs need to handle the Thunder’s energy and restored combo in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Matchup reveals the Thunder have real reasons for expectations while Denver needs to maintain an early season presence. What’s the best bet in this Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    569 Denver Nuggets (-3, -110) at 570 Oklahoma City Thunder (+3, 110); o/u 229.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29th, 2023

    Paycom Center, Oklahoma City OK

    Nuggets vs. Thunder  Public Betting Information

    Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

    Jamal Murrary has started the season with two games scoring twenty one then twenty two points and an average of 5.5 assist a game. Outside the 2023 Conference Finals these kinds of averages have been Murrary. Expect a steady diet of these performances from the guard. 

    Oklahoma City Thunder DFS Spin

    Josh Giddey in his second year increased his FG% and 3P% by at least six points in each category. Last season he had 16.5 ppg, a bigger role may be coming. Tonight is a chance to watch how the playmaker responds to elite competition. 

    Thunder have averaged 116 points a game this season 

    Nuggets have averaged 113.5 points a game this season 

    Thunder are 2-0 in their road games against the spread

    Nuggets are 2-0 in their last 5 games.

    Since opening the line has moved from Denver -1.5 to -3. Anticipate Thunder as home dogs to be a season long advantage. Vegas increasing the spread here  is a recalculation that punishes early bettors. The larger the number the more confident I get in Denver. Until Jokic shows a string of difficult games this season, the Nuggets should be bet. 

    Nuggets vs. Thunder  NBA Betting Prediction: Denver (-3; -110) 

