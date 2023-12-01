Nuggets vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Nuggets cover the 2-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Nuggets vs. Suns betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets are 13-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11-1 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 11-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-8-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Denver Nuggets (-2) at 530 Phoenix Suns (+2); o/u 224

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable to play in Friday’s game with a sprained right ankle. Murray played 22 minutes in his team’s win over the Rockets on Wednesday, but he’d been out for three weeks prior to that contest. Murray is averaging 16.3 points per game this season.

Denver power forward Aaron Gordon has missed the team’s last three games with a right heel strain. He’s officially listed as questionable for Friday’s road tilt with Phoenix. Gordon is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Nuggets this year.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal won’t suit up against the Nuggets on Friday night. He’s been nursing a low back strain. Beal is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game through three contests for Phoenix this season.

Suns shooting guard Devin Booker admitted that he tweaked his ankle during the third quarter of his team’s 112-105 road loss to Toronto on Wednesday night. That puts his status in doubt for Friday’s game. Booker is officially listed as questionable, but there’s a real chance he will miss Friday’s game. More news should be made available after the Suns’ shootaround on Friday morning. Booker is second on the team in scoring with 27.3 points per game on the campaign.

Nuggets vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 5-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Phoenix.

Phoenix is 57-58-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of the 2021 season.

The over is 12-6 in the Suns’ games this season.

The under is 12-7 in the Nuggets’ games this season.

Nuggets vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

This game could hinge on Devin Booker’s injury status. Though Booker is listed as questionable, it’s been reported that he’s actually closer to doubtful and is probably not going to suit up against the Nuggets on Friday night. If Booker sits, the top four available scorers for the Suns will be Kevin Durant, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, and Jusuf Nurkic. Among those four, only Durant averages more than 15 points per game.

For Denver, they should be fine even if Aaron Gordon and/or Jamal Murray are unable to play. The Nuggets just beat the Clippers on the road with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon all sitting out the game. Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Deandre Jordan all scored in double figures in that contest to secure the 113-104 win. I like the Nuggets’ chances to topple a Suns team without Bradley Beal or Devin Booker on Friday night. I’m laying the points with the defending champs on the road.

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -2