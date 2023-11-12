Nuggets vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Houston to take on the Rockets on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 4-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Nuggets vs. Rockets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Denver Nuggets are 8-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-4 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-3-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Denver Nuggets (-4) at 540 Houston Rockets (+4); o/u 217.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Nuggets vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray will miss Sunday’s game and likely several more games after that with a right hamstring strain. Murray was averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists per game through 7 contests before getting injured. Murray’s absence should mean more minutes for veteran point guard Reggie Jackson going forward.

It’s worth noting that Denver is 2-0 straight-up this season without Jamal Murray and the Nuggets went 16-8 straight up without Murray when he missed time during the 2021 NBA season. As long as the Nuggets have Jokic, they frequently seem to play well enough to win on most nights.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets rookie shooting guard Amen Thompson will sit out Sunday’s clash with the Nuggets due to a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Thompson is averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 16.8 minutes per contest for Houston this season.

Houston shooting guard Jalen Green was tremendous in his team’s win over New Orleans on Friday night. In that game, Green poured in 25 points and snared 4 rebounds while shooting 9 of 10 from the foul line. Jalen Green leads the Rockets in scoring this season with 20.3 points per game.

Nuggets vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Houston.

The under is 7-3 in Denver’s last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Houston’s last 10 games.

Denver is 45-41-1 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Nuggets vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Denver center Nikola Jokic continues to serve as an elite offense unto himself. He has the Nuggets ranked in the top ten in the league in offensive efficiency, effective possession ratio, and points scored per game. His numbers are terrific as well. Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game while shooting a sizzling 62.2% from the field in 2023. He’s already won 2 MVP awards, and if he keeps it up, he might win a third trophy this season. I realize that the Nuggets not having Jamal Murray might give some people pause, but not me. I’m laying the points with the Nuggets on the road in Houston on Sunday night.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -4