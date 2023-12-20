Nuggets vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total has gone over in previous Nuggets vs. Raptors matchups but will that be the case on Wednesday night? Tip-off for this non-conference matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Denver Nuggets (-4.5) at 542 Toronto Raptors (+4.5); o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Nuggets vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) is probable for Wednesday’s game against the Raptors. Gordon is once again listed as probable to play, suggesting he’ll ultimately be cleared. Should he sit, Justin Holiday would move back in the starting lineup, and can offer deep-league value in 3-pointers and steals.

Toronto Raptors DFS Spin

Gary Trent Jr. recorded a double-double on Monday with 22 points (9-of-17 FGs), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and four 3-pointers against Charlotte. Trent Jr. has never contributed many rebounds or assists, but he was able to record his first career double-double in this game. His career-high averages are 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists, so the fact that it took him until his sixth season to record one isn’t as surprising as it may seem.

GTJ’s steals are down from 1.6 to 0.7 this season, which has tanked his value tremendously. After two consecutive top-75 seasons, he is outside the top-250 in 9-cat leagues. It doesn’t seem like he will start racking up the steals any time soon, and even though he played well on Monday, he should be left on the waiver wire.

Nuggets vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Toronto are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Denver are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Denver’s last 13 games played on a Wednesday.

Nuggets vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which cashed in 16 out of Denver’s last 22 games against Toronto, which includes a 4-1 mark in the Nuggets’ last five games versus the Raptors. The total has gone over in four of Denver’s last five games on the road and is 8-3 in the Raptors’ last 11 games when playing at home against the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: OVER 228.5