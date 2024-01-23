Nuggets vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at 3 and the total at 242.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Nuggets vs. Pacers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Denver Nuggets (-3) at 518 Indiana Pacers (+3); o/u 242.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2023

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Nuggets vs. Pacers: Public Bettors Backing Road Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Nuggets’ Porter Probable to face Indiana

Michael Porter Jr. (illness) and Aaron Gordon (right shoulder sprain) are probable to play against Indiana on Tuesday. Both players should be good to go for this game as they look to move to 3-1 on this East coast road trip. Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji will be their backups, which won’t provide them enough time to provide value in standard leagues.

Haliburton Questionable to Play vs. Nuggets

Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring injury management), Andrew Nembhard (thoracic spine sprain) and Isaiah Jackson (concussion) are questionable to play against the Nuggets on Tuesday. Haliburton missed their last game, which allowed Nembhard to play a large role off the bench. However, if both players are out, T.J. McConnell will play a huge role as the team’s primary ball handler. If Jackson is out again, Jalen Smith, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker will fill out the backup post minutes off the bench.

Nuggets vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 23-8 in Pacers last 31 home games

Over is 13-4 in Pacers last 17 games as a home favorite

Under is 17-8-1 in Nuggets last 26 road games

Under is 18-7-2 in Nuggets last 27 games as a road favorite

Nuggets vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Take Indiana. The Pacers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 10-3-2 against the number in their last 15 games overall and are 19-6-2 at the betting window in their last 27 games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the Nuggets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite, are 1-5 against the number in their last six road games and are 0-4 at the betting window in their last four games as a road favorite.

Nuggets vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +3