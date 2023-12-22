Nuggets vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Nets cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Nets betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 19-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-15-1 ATS this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are 13-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-9-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Denver Nuggets (-4.5) at 520 Brooklyn Nets (+4.5); o/u 231.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: NBA TV

Nuggets vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon is nursing a right heel strain, but he’s probable to play against the Nets in Brooklyn on Friday night. Gordon is averaging 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Nuggets this season.

Denver center Nikola Jokic was superb in his team’s 113-104 road win over Toronto on Wednesday night. In that game, the Serbian big man posted a monster stat line of 31 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 made three-pointers, and 2 blocks. Jokic is averaging a team-high 26.5 points per game in 2023.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets guards Ben Simmons (hip) and Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) will both miss their club’s game against the Nuggets on Friday night. Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest this season. Lonnie Walker is putting up 14.6 points and a team-high 2.6 made three-pointers per game in 21.3 minutes per contest off the bench this season.

Brooklyn point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is probable to play on Friday as he recovers from upper back soreness. Smith is averaging 6.7 points per contest in 17.6 minutes per game this year.

Nuggets vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 8-9-1 ATS after a win this season.

Denver is 5-8 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Brooklyn is 9-4 ATS after a loss this season.

Brooklyn is 10-3-1 ATS as the home team this year.

Nuggets vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

These two clubs played each other in Denver on December 14th, and the Nuggets toppled the Nets 124-101 in that contest. There were some outlier results that led to the large margin of victory in that contest, however. Brooklyn shot 26.7% from three-point range in that game, which is far below their season average of 38.4%. The Nets also turned the ball over 16 times, which is way above their season average of 13.2 turnovers per game.

The game was also in Denver, while this contest will be in Brooklyn. The Nets are 3-2-1 ATS as home underdogs this season. That contest was on the second night of a back-to-back, whereas this game will occur after 1 day of rest for the Nets. Brooklyn is 10-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season, and the Nets are 11-6 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. For all of those reasons, I’m taking the Nets and the points at home on Friday night.

Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction: BROOKLYN NETS +4.5