Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets at 8:30p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Nuggets are listed as 3.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 216.5 points, what is the best bet for Game 4 from LA? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Denver Nuggets (-3.0) at 548 Los Angeles Lakers (+3.0); o/u 216.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday April 27, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Nuggets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

Denver grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in this series as they rallied from an early double-digit deficit in game 3. Nikola Jokic scored 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out 9 assists. The Nuggets look for the sweep in game four.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers dropped to Denver 112-105 on Thursday night to fall behind 0-3 in this series. Anthony Davis continued to have a strong series, scoring 33 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. The Lakers will try to extend this series on Saturday night.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Suns are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus the Timberwolves.

The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 home games for Phoenix.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction:

Take Denver. The Lakers have had plenty of chances to make this a series, however did not capitalize in any of the first three games. Now this series is essentially over, it is just a matter of what game does Denver close the Lakers out. The Nuggets have LA’s number and I believe they close out this series in LA, as the defending champions want the extra time off.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Nuggets -3