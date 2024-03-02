Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Nuggets at Lakers

    Will Los Angeles cover as a 1-point home favorite against Denver or is there a better bet in Saturday night’s Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    575 Denver Nuggets (+1) at 576 Los Angeles Lakers (-1); o/u 229.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    Nuggets vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Taking Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Porter Jr. Leads Denver with 30 Points

    Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 30 points (12-of-23 FGs), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers in a 103-97 win over Miami on Thursday. After two straight poor performances, MPJ got back on track on Thursday. He had his third 30-point game of the season, with one of the others coming less than a week prior to this one. This was also just his second game of the season with at least two steals and two blocks. He did a little bit of everything to help the Nuggets secure the win in an NBA Finals rematch despite Jamal Murray’s early exit. He has been a top-20 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks and will look to keep it going in LA on Saturday.

    James Questionable to face Nuggets

    LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable to play against the Nuggets on Saturday. LeBron will once again be listed as questionable, and if he doesn’t suit up, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish will likely take on extra minutes. However, since this isn’t a back-to-back, James should be available to play in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

    Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Lakers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

    Nuggets are 4-11-1 ATS in their last 16 road games vs. a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

    Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 3-1-1 in the Lakers’ last five games overall, is 3-1-1 in their last five games when their opponent scored 100 points or more in their previous game and is 4-0 in their last four games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Nuggets’ last 10 road games, is 14-4 in their last 18 games overall and is 16-5 in their last 21 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

    Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UNDER 229.5

