Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Denver Nuggets head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Nuggets cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Denver Nuggets are 35-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-28-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 27-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-29 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Denver Nuggets (-3.5) at 530 Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5); o/u 231.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was removed from his team’s last game with a hamstring injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with that same ailment. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.2 points and 1.3 steals per game in 49 starts for Denver this year.

If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is unable to play on Thursday, Denver will likely look to some combination of Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, and Julian Strawther to fill his minutes. Of those three, Braun seems like the most likely candidate to see an uptick in playing time. Braun is averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 18.8 minutes per contest this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Cam Reddish (ankle) will both miss Thursday’s home date with the Nuggets. Of the two, Reddish would be the bigger loss as he’s averaged 23.3 minutes per contest across 35 games of action in 2023-24.

Los Angeles superstar forwards LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) are both listed as questionable to play at home against Denver on Thursday. James leads the team in scoring with 24.9 points per game this season while Davis is second on the club in that category with 24.7 points per contest on the campaign.

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Los Angeles.

Denver is 18-14-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 13-22-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Denver has really been rounding into form of late. The Nuggets are 9-3 straight up in their last 12 games with wins over the Pelicans, Pacers (twice), Celtics, Sixers, and Bucks during that stretch. Denver is 7th in offensive efficiency, 6th in field goal percentage, and 1st in assist-to-turnover ratio this season. The Nuggets can score with anyone.

The Lakers might be in trouble if they’re forced to go without Anthony Davis and/or LeBron James on Thursday night. The Lakers have struggled against the number this year both with and without their two stars in the lineup. L.A. is 10-17 ATS after a win this year and only 11-13 ATS at home this season. Furthermore, the Lakers are 16-18 ATS in conference games this year and 67-75-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2020 season. I think the Nuggets will have the best player on the floor in this game in Nikola Jokic, so I’m backing Denver on the road in this one.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -3.5