Nuggets vs. Lakers Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Denver Nuggets head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Thursday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Lakers cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Nuggets vs. Lakers betting prediction.

Denver leads the series 2-0.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 2-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 39-43-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 1-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Lakers are 41-45 ATS this season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Denver Nuggets (-1) at 530 Los Angeles Lakers (+1); o/u 214.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was otherworldly in his team’s 101-99 Game 2 home win over the Lakers on Monday. In that contest, the two-time NBA MVP recorded a triple-double by putting up 27 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. He shot 9 of 16 from the field in the victory.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray was also terrific in his team’s win on Monday. Murray scored 20 points, dished out 5 assists, and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to give the Nuggets a two-point win and a 2-0 series lead.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forwards Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), and Christian Wood (knee) will all miss Thursday’s Game 3 clash with the Nuggets. All three players averaged over 17 minutes per game during the regular season.

Los Angeles superstars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) are both listed as probable to play against Denver on Thursday. Davis leads the team in scoring with 32.0 points per game this postseason while James is chipping in 26.5 points per contest across two playoff games this year.

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Denver is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Denver is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Los Angeles is 6-11 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year.

Los Angeles is 5-7 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Nuggets appear to have the Lakers’ number. Denver is 10-0 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles, and that span includes last year’s Western Conference Finals where the Nuggets swept the Lakers 4-0. The Nuggets’ offense has been so good of late that the Lakers have to play nearly perfect basketball to win. They haven’t been able to do that in this series.

A few ATS stats are worrying for Lakers backers. Los Angeles is only 25-30 ATS in conference games this season and 19-22 ATS as the home team in 2024. Furthermore, the Lakers are 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall and 29-36 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2018 season, when LeBron James came to town. After Boston’s Game 2 loss, I think the Nuggets are still the best team in the NBA. I believe we see that borne out on the floor on Thursday night, and that’s why I’m taking the defending champs to win by a basket or more on the road in this one.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -1