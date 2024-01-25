Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Nuggets vs. Knicks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Nuggets vs. Knicks

    With Denver listed as 1.5-point road favorites and the total sitting at 224, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Nuggets vs. Knicks matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    549 Denver Nuggets (-1.5) at 550 New York Knicks (+1.5); o/u 224

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 25, 2023

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    Nuggets vs. Knicks: Denver Drawing Support from Public Bettors

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Jokic Scores 31 in win over Pacers

    Nikola Jokic finished Tuesday’s 114-109 win over Indiana with 31 points (13-of-19 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and three 3-pointers in 37 minutes.

    Make it 13 triple-doubles for Jokic, whose 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining was the proverbial dagger. Over the past two weeks, the Joker is ranked second in 8- and 9-cat per-game value, according to Basketball Monster. The Nuggets will wrap up their road trip on Thursday when they visit the Knicks. That’s the first of two games the reigning champs will play to close out Week 14.

    Brunson Scores 30 Points

    Jalen Brunson played 36 minutes in Tuesday’s 108-103 win over the Nets, scoring 30 points 911-of-22 FGs, 6-of-7 FTs), three rebounds, four assists, and two 3-pointers.

    While Brooklyn did all it could to make Brunson work for his baskets, he still recorded his fifth straight 30-point game. Over the past two weeks, he’s provided top-15 per-game value in 8-cat formats and top-30 in 9-cat. In a battle of former Villanova greats, the Knicks’ trio of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo (11/5/0/1 with three 3-pointers), and Josh Hart (2/5/1/2/1) outlasted Mikal Bridges. The Knicks play two more games during Week 14, beginning with Denver on Thursday.

    Knicks are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 home games

    Knicks are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog

    Nuggets are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 road games

    Nuggets vs. Knicks NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 11-1 in the Knicks’ last 12 games as a favorite, is 11-1 in their last 12 games overall and has cashed in seven straight New York home games. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Nuggets’ last five road games, is 19-7-2 in their last 28 games as a road favorite and is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite.

    Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Prediction: UNDER 224

