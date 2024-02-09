Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying a single point and the total sitting at 232.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Nuggets vs. Kings matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Denver Nuggets (+1) at 542 Sacramento Kings (-1); o/u 232.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Nuggets vs. Kings: Public Bettors Siding with Atlanta

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jokic Scores 29 Points vs. Portland

Nikola Jokic tallied 29 points (12-of-20 FGs, 4-of-5 FTs), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer in 33 minutes in Sunday’s 112-103 win over Portland. Jokic may not have recorded a triple-double as he did on Friday, but the two-time MVP still provided good value to fantasy managers who have him rostered.

The Joker is ranked third in 8- and 9-cat per-game value for the season, according to Basketball Monster. The only issue for fantasy managers in the short term is the Week 16 schedule, as the Nuggets only play twice, and their first game isn’t until Thursday night against the Lakers. Jokic is good enough to compensate for the inactivity, but the Nuggets playing a back-to-back (Friday at Sacramento) could complicate things.

Sabonis Scores 30 Points vs. Pistons

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 30 points (11-of-17 FGs, 7-of-10 FTs), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one 3-pointer in a 133-120 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday. Sacramento trailed the Pistons by 15 points during the third quarter, which led to boos from fans.

However, they were cheering by the end of the period, as Sabonis scored 14 points in the third to give them a two point lead entering the fourth. However, they weren’t able to hang on and get the win, though that didn’t stop Sabonis from doing his thing. He wasn’t able to extend his triple-double streak to three games, but he was able to score 30 for the first time since January 9th, which was their other game against Detroit this season. He’ll look to keep up the production and help his team get back on track against Denver on Friday.

Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Kings last 4 overall

Under is 20-8-1 in Nuggets last 29 road games

Over is 13-6 in Kings last 19 home games

Under is 8-1 in Nuggets last 9 overall

Nuggets vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

Take Sacramento. The Nuggets are just 2-6-1 against the spread in their last nine road games, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games playing on zero rest and are 2-5-1 at the betting window in their last eight games overall. On the other side, the Kings are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games played on a Friday.

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS -1